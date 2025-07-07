Juneau Symphony appoints new music director for upcoming season

The Juneau Symphony has appointed a new music director for its next season.

Brad Hogarth is a conductor and trumpet player based out of the San Francisco Bay area. He made his conducting debut with the Juneau Symphony in April with performances in Juneau and Sitka.

The symphony announced the appointment on its website and social media Monday following a season-long process to find a new director.

Juneau Symphony Executive Director Charlotte Truitt said Hogarth has performed in Southeast Alaska in the past and has worked with local high school students as well.

“He’s very excited about getting more involved in the community and doing more in education outreach and really connecting as a community,” Truitt said.

Hogarth was one of four candidates the symphony considered. Each person conducted a concert and the decision was made after a vote from symphony members, supporters and staff.

In addition to Juneau, Hogarth also works for the Monterey Symphony, Art Haus Collective and Peninsula Youth Orchestra. He serves on the faculty of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music as well. Hogarth is working with the Juneau Symphony to finalize details for the upcoming season, which starts Oct. 18.