Haines Assembly agrees to move towards smaller Lutak Dock plan

The Haines Borough Assembly all agreed for once about plans for the Lutak Dock.

In a rare unanimous vote, the Assembly directed the interim borough manager to come back to their next meeting with a new contract that includes a smaller, less expensive dock. If approved, the agreement would also end litigation between the borough and the dock contractor.

After years of setbacks and frustration, Haines might be closer to having a new freight dock.

Interim Borough Manager Alekka Fullerton presented a modified concept proposal at the last borough assembly meeting to replace the deteriorating Lutak Dock.

“This concept will look familiar to you since it’s very close to the option 1B which was developed by R&M in 2017,” she said. “The main difference is that it’s a bit smaller. The dock will be a little bit smaller, and incorporates only the most essential elements.”

Fullerton said the new plan preserves the roll-on/roll-off function and fuel transfer operations. Depending on how far the money stretches, at least five cells will be encapsulated.

“After the seismic survey is complete and the required ground improvements are evaluated, it may be that the final design will allow us to include encapsulation of seven cells instead of five … we won’t know that until we finish the seismic design,” Fullerton said.

The guaranteed maximum price (GMP) for the project is $25,400,000.

Harbor Master Henry Pollan answered concerns about losing uplands.

“We will lose a fair amount of our uplands,” he said. “My conservative estimates, it’ll be roughly 20 to 30% of our usable uplands will be ceded in this design. The other options were like 60 to 75% of our usable uplands. So this is the best case scenario that we can put together.”

Fullerton added it’s possible that at a later date, uplands could be reclaimed in a phase two build that is not yet funded.

The last approved design is still in environmental review. Fullerton said she did not believe the replacement design would need a new environmental review, but it might require a seismic study.

If the contract is approved, Fullerton said Turnagain Marine Construction will complete a 35-65% concept plan, which would be submitted to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Maritime Administration so that work on the grant agreement can continue. In the meantime, Fullerton said she will take the new plan to Port & Harbors, Planning & Commission and a Town Hall.

Assembly member Gabe Thomas thought the new concept was a good landing spot for a community that has bitterly argued over the best way to replace the infrastructure.

“This feels like it’s a kind of a medium compromise,” he said. “So hopefully we can just get the community behind it, and let’s get this thing built. Let’s stop fighting over it. There’s no mine.”

And it’s not just community members that have been fighting. Turnagain Marine sued the municipality after the company bought nearly $10 million in steel that the borough says the construction company was not authorized to purchase. The agreement would “release both parties from any claims related to any events prior to the execution of this change order.”

The roll call vote to bring forward a new contract was unusually verbose.

“Just on the record, I am going to compromise and I am going to say yes,” Assembly member Craig Loomis said.

And here’s Assembly member Cheryl Stickler: “Yes, yes, yes!”

Borough Clerk Mike Denker joked that there were a total of nine yes votes. There were in fact, six yes votes. The Assembly will see a contract at their July 8 meeting.