Juneau school board remains undecided on continuing free breakfast program

The fate of Juneau School District’s universal free breakfast program remains uncertain after the Board of Education delayed a decision Thursday. The board will instead consider it against a list of staff positions and programs it may add to the budget following a higher increase to state education funding than anticipated.

Nicole Herbert is the district’s chief financial officer. She told board members at a meeting earlier this month that some districts saw an 8% drop in participation after free meal programs from the COVID-19 pandemic ended. She said it’s likely fewer students will get school breakfast if the district starts charging for it.

“Since Juneau has been providing universal free breakfast, I think a little bit longer than that, it’s safe to say that we could probably see a bigger than 8% drop,” Herbert said. “But that’s kind of an unknown factor going into this.”

A daily average of about 600 students ate school breakfast this year. District data from the past two school years shows the number of students eating breakfast at most Juneau schools has declined.

Herbert estimates continuing to offer free breakfast next school year would cost the district more than $220,000. The district already paid an additional $115,000 to continue the free breakfast program this year.

She says one way to reduce the cost is to get more students approved for free and reduced meals. She told board members yesterday Thursday the district is working on communicating with families and processing applications quickly.

“What I have heard is that some families, even though they know they’ll qualify, until they have that actual approval, they’re very hesitant to participate,” Herbert said. “And so making sure that we get those applications turned around quickly, and so they feel more confident that they qualify for free and reduced.”

The district gets federal reimbursements for students who qualify for free and reduced lunch. The process generally requires families to apply for the program.

Rep. Maxine Dibert, a Fairbanks Democrat, introduced legislation this session to provide free school meals to all students in the state, but it stalled in the House Education Committee in February.

The board expects to meet on July 9 to discuss what to add to its budget, including universal free breakfast.