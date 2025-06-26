Newscast: Thursday, June 26, 2025

In this newscast:
- The City and Borough of Juneau has a new emergency manager.
- A mandate to sell millions of acres of Public Land was struck from the Republican budget reconciliation bill that’s moving through the U.S. Senate this week, but some parcels of land might make it back into the bill.
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy told lawmakers Wednesday he had vetoed a bill that would have sharply limited payday loans in Alaska.
- A Haines guide died on Sunday during a non-work-related rafting trip on the Blanchard and Tatshenshini Rivers.
- A ballot measure that increases the minimum wage in Alaska and requires sick leave goes into effect next week, but a pause on new regulations leaves business leaders without a clear outline of the rules to follow.