KTOO

Education | Federal Government

U.S. Senate approves bill with funding for some rural Alaska schools and towns

by

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)

The U.S. Senate voted unanimously on June 18 to resume the federal Secure Rural Schools program, which sent millions of dollars to small Alaska schools each year until Congress failed to reauthorize it in 2023.

Congress passed the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act in 2000, which launched the program as a way to help logging towns cope with the loss of revenue caused by a slowdown in logging on nearby federal land.

In 2023, it directed more than $250 million to communities nationwide and over $12.6 million to Alaska towns.

But in 2024, a reauthorization bill stalled in the House of Representatives, and the program ended. In the wake of that failure, some rural schools in Alaska, particularly in Southeast Alaska, have suffered significant budget cuts.

This spring, the Alaska Legislature voted by a 56-4 margin to approve a resolution that calls on Congress to renew the program.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, cosponsored a reauthorization bill, and the Senate approved it last week.

“If you’re a city manager building a budget or a school administrator looking at new hires, you need financial certainty. That’s why renewing the Secure Rural Schools program before funding lapses has been one of my top priorities in this Congress, and today was a crucial step in that process,” Murkowski said in a written statement. “I hope my colleagues in the House will quickly pass this legislation to provide stability for Alaska’s schools and local governments.”

Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Andrew Kitchenman for questions: info@alaskabeacon.com. Follow Alaska Beacon on Facebook and Twitter.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Federal funding for public media is at risk.

The House of Representatives voted to eliminate already-approved funding for public media. This bill, now headed to the Senate, will have a devastating impact on public media in Alaska. Make your voice heard before it’s too late.

Contact Your Senators Today

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications