Summer solstice brings a variety of music offerings around Juneau

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: The band Middle Names headlines a solstice concert at The Crystal Saloon, Alaska Native Sisterhood (ANS) and Alaska Native Brotherhood (ANB) Camp 70 offer full day solstice music festival at Aak’w Landing, Juneau Commission on Aging on upcoming events, and Juneau Audubon offers final summer bird walk this Saturday.

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring Middle Names, ANS & ANB Camp 70 Solstice Music Festival, Juneau Commission on Aging, and Juneau Audubon Society.
Timestamps:
01:05 Show begins/intro
03:28 Middle Names live music and conversation
19:27 Alaska Native Sisterhood Solstice Music Festival
35:23 Juneau Commission on Aging
49:14 Juneau Audubon Society final summer bird walk

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

