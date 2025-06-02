UAS hires new education school dean and Sitka campus director

The University of Alaska Southeast hired two new administrators. One will lead its School of Education and the other will oversee the campus in Sitka.

Carlee Simon is the new dean of the UAS School of Education. She’s worked as the school’s interim dean since 2023 and led its accreditation efforts, according to a news release from UAS. The campus appointed her as the permanent dean last December.

Simon said she’s excited to work with faculty on larger projects. This includes developing a new masters of teaching program with a specialty on Indigenous languages, and teaching apprenticeships.

“I think everybody feels that they can kind of settle in and start working on the big efforts and initiatives that we’ve been wanting to get to, but have been waiting for, you know, the stability and leadership,” she said.

UAS also hired Jeremy Rupp as the new Sitka Campus Director. He’s replacing the previous director who retired earlier this year. As director, he will oversee the day to day operations of the Sitka campus.

“This position is meant to support the really important work that others are doing,” he said. “And it’s a community campus, and that means that it’s really meant to support the community.”

Rupp moved to Sitka from Carlton, Minnesota. He started the position about a month ago and said he’s looking forward to being a part of the local community.