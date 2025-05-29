Sitka voters have overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure that would have capped the number of cruise visitors beginning next year.

Wednesday’s special election brought out almost 3,000 voters, 73% of whom rejected the proposition. This was the third largest turnout for any municipal election in Sitka since 2018.

Sitka Sound Cruise Terminal owner Chris McGraw led the opposition to the proposition. His group, called Safeguard Sitka’s Future, organized early in the process, and even campaigned to discourage residents from signing the petition initiative.

McGraw was heartened by the night’s results.

“I think it, you know, shows that the community understands the benefits of cruise tourism and that the proposed ballot initiative wasn’t the right answer at this time,” McGraw said in an interview with KCAW after the election returns were released at Harrigan Centennial Hall.

Although the outcome was a decisive “no,” McGraw is aware that the industry has work to do to address the concerns of the 27-percent of voters who supported limiting cruise visits to Sitka, like acquiring better buses, and refining the terms of a memorandum of understanding – or MOU – with City Hall to make sure the 7,000 passenger-per-day cap called for in that document is met.

“But I think that’s all a conversation that you have with the Tourism Commission, and the public, and everybody weighs in so that we don’t jeopardize the economic impact, but still maintain what makes Sitka great place to live,” McGraw said.

Although it was not a good night for the proposition’s supporters, one of its authors, Larry Edwards, was glad to have had a chance to put the issue before voters – a process which took him two years, and four attempts.

Edwards said voters were faced with a very narrow choice on a complicated issue, and he does not consider the outcome an endorsement of the cruise terminal’s MOU with the city.

“There’s still the question of what numbers does the town really want, and would the town accept a regulatory approach, or does it really like the MOU approach, which is voluntary and really not that enforceable?” Edwards said.

Initiative co-sponsor Klaudia Leccese was unhappy in the outcome, but hopeful that Sitkans had a better understanding of the issue.

“It’s, of course, like he said, a disappointment, but on the other hand, the people got a chance to vote, and I think that’s really critical,” Leccese said. “Hopefully things will work out in the way that’s best for Sitka over the course of time.”

The final tally on Sitka’s Special Election to limit cruise ships was 773 in favor, and 2,071 opposed. Well over half of the electorate chose to cast their ballots early in this election. 121 absentee ballots will be counted on June 2, but they will not affect the outcome. The Sitka Assembly will certify the results at its first regular meeting in June.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story, and will be updated.