Newscast – Tuesday, May 13, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau was one of nine communities selected for an annual grant by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a health philanthropy group,
- Flood inundation maps that model how Juneau’s Mendenhall River levee should perform have finally arrived,
- Initial results from a study of humpback whale health in Juneau found that the area is particularly important for females and their calves, and the findings could drive the city to consider restricting the growth of the whale watching industry,
- A Washington state-based conservation group is suing the National Marine Fisheries Service over king salmon, again