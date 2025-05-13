Curious Juneau takes over Juneau Afternoon to look back and preview what’s ahead

KTOO’s Digital Content Director Adelyn Baxter joins Juneau Afternoon Host Bostin Christopher for a look back at the creation of Curious Juneau ahead of its new 2025 season premiering on Friday, May 16. From the very first episode to listener favorites, it’s a deep dive into what makes Curious Juneau one of the most popular features as it answers burning questions, wonderings, and myths from viewer-submitted queries.
Episodes of Curious Juneau featured:
- Where does a gorilla run for mayor? Juneau, of course.
- Juneau’s concrete blocks spark tall tales about their origins
- What happened to Juneau’s Taco Bell?
- Does Juneau really have the smallest Costco in the world?
- What are the original Lingít names for Juneauʼs mountains?
- Where do the Foodland ravens roost?
For more Curious Juneau, visit Curious Juneau – KTOO https://www.ktoo.org/curiousjuneau/
Join KTOO for the kick-off of the new season of Curious Juneau on Friday, May 16, at 8:00 a.m. in the downstairs studio.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Adelyn Baxter.