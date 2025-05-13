Curious Juneau takes over Juneau Afternoon to look back and preview what’s ahead

Joe Gorilla, a one-time candidate for Juneau mayor, makes a surprise appearance Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, for Erin Heist of Juneau, who asked Curious Juneau if the rumors of a simian mayoral candidate were true. Joe Gorilla was the sometimes-identity of former KTOO funnyman Jeff Brown. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

KTOO’s Digital Content Director Adelyn Baxter joins Juneau Afternoon Host Bostin Christopher for a look back at the creation of Curious Juneau ahead of its new 2025 season premiering on Friday, May 16. From the very first episode to listener favorites, it’s a deep dive into what makes Curious Juneau one of the most popular features as it answers burning questions, wonderings, and myths from viewer-submitted queries.



Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

