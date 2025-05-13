KTOO

Curious Juneau takes over Juneau Afternoon to look back and preview what’s ahead

Joe Gorilla, a one-time candidate for Juneau mayor, makes a surprise appearance Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, for Erin Heist of Juneau, who asked Curious Juneau if the rumors of a simian mayoral candidate were true. Joe Gorilla is the sometimes-identity of KTOO funnyman Jeff Brown. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)
KTOO’s Digital Content Director Adelyn Baxter joins Juneau Afternoon Host Bostin Christopher for a look back at the creation of Curious Juneau ahead of its new 2025 season premiering on Friday, May 16. From the very first episode to listener favorites, it’s a deep dive into what makes Curious Juneau one of the most popular features as it answers burning questions, wonderings, and myths from viewer-submitted queries.

Episodes of Curious Juneau featured:

For more Curious Juneau, visit Curious Juneau – KTOO https://www.ktoo.org/curiousjuneau/

Join KTOO for the kick-off of the new season of Curious Juneau on Friday, May 16, at 8:00 a.m. in the downstairs studio.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Adelyn Baxter.

