Juneau just had its fourth rainiest April on record

Last month was unusually rainy across Southeast Alaska and was Juneau’s fourth wettest April on record.

The capital city saw 6.12 inches of rain across 26 days last month, meaning residents experienced just four dry days.

Rainfall was more than 2.5 inches above average in Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan. Yakutat more than doubled its usual precipitation for the month, making this its second rainiest April recorded.

Brian Bezenek, the lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Juneau, said it’s not typical for it to be so soggy this time of year.

“April tends to be one of our driest months of the year,” he said.

But areas of low pressure lingered over the Gulf of Alaska throughout the month.

“That tended to force moisture into the Panhandle from either the southwest or from the south, which generally just brings more rain and more fronts,” Bezenek said. With the mountains pressed against the sea, “we have no way to clear it out,” he said.

It looks like there won’t be much sunshine to start May off, either. Bezenek said to expect showers through much of next week.

On the bright side, he reminds us that April showers will bring May flowers.

“It’s always that way — and the sun is always there, we just can’t see it because of the clouds,” Bezenek said.

The National Weather Service will issue an official April climate report for Southeast next week.