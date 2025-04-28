Bears are waking up in Juneau. Here’s how to avoid problems.

As spring greens sprout up, black bears are emerging from hibernation and roaming around Juneau in search of food.

They are opportunistic foragers, so they’ll go for trash, pet food and bird feeders if given the chance. Roy Churchwell, a regional management coordinator at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said residents should avoid leaving stinky or edible things out.

“Trash is the biggest attractant that causes folks to have problems with bears,” Churchwell said.

He encourages people to follow the city ordinance to put garbage out for pick-up no earlier than 4 a.m. on trash day, and to otherwise keep bins in bear-resistant enclosures. The state euthanized a couple of bears last year after they were aggressive around trash bins downtown and entered a jewelry store on South Franklin Street.

Normally this time of year, bears should be eating grass and sedge in open areas and skunk cabbage that’s erupting from forest marshes. Later on, as salmon return upstream and berries grow plump, bears will frequent streams and shrublands.

Churchwell said hikers and others recreating outside should carry bear spray and keep dogs leashed. Another way to stay safe on trails is to call out “hey bear” every few minutes so they know to steer clear.

Tourists visiting Juneau should be aware that it’s normal to see bears sauntering downtown.

“I know everyone wants to get their photo opportunity with a bear, but it’s better just to stand back and let the bear do what it’s going to do,” Churchwell said.

If you encounter a black bear, he said the most important thing to do is stand your ground and don’t run. Stay calm and talk to the bear instead.