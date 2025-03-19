Alaska legislators seek to ease planning for new housing projects

Alaska’s organized borough governments would be encouraged to make long-term plans for housing projects under a bill passed Monday by the Alaska Senate.

Senate Bill 50, from Sen. Forrest Dunbar, D-Anchorage, would change state law to say that boroughs’ comprehensive plans — long-term planning documents — may include a housing development plan.

The bill passed the Senate 17-0 with three excused absences and advances to the House for further consideration.

Alaska housing prices have risen by nearly 50% over the past 10 years. The National Association of Realtors estimates that Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough alone have a shortage of 5,066 homes.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Dunbar said the bill is part of a larger effort to encourage new housing construction.

The bill doesn’t require boroughs to create new comprehensive plans for their land, and it doesn’t require them to include housing as part of those plans, but it does encourage them, he said.

“In the process, boroughs will assess how their regulations impact housing supply, engage and inform the public, and recommend reforms,” Dunbar said.