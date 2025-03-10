Lingít Word of the Week: Kaklahéen — Slush or Sleet

This is Lingít Word of the Week. Each week, we feature a Lingít word voiced by master speakers. Lingít has been spoken throughout present-day Southeast Alaska and parts of Canada for over 10,000 years.
Gunalchéesh to X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation and the University of Alaska Southeast for sharing the recorded audio for this series.
This week’s word is kaklahéen, meaning slush or sleet. Listen to the audio below to learn how to say kaklahéen.
The following transcript is meant to help illustrate the words and sentences.
Keihéenák’w John Martin: Kaklahéen.
That means slush or sleet.
Here are some sentences:
Keihéenák’w John Martin: Táakw.eetí áyá kaklahéen haa ḵaa daak wusitán.
In the spring sleet falls on us.
Keiyishí Bessie Cooley: Kaklahéen wé dleit.
The snow is slush.
Ḵaakal.áat Florence Marks Sheakley: Táakw eenxʼ áyá kaklahéen sitee yá dleit.
In the winter the snow is slushy.
Kaxwaan Éesh George Davis: Kaklahéen has du káa daak wusitán.
It sleeted on them all.
You can hear each installment of Lingít Word of the Week on the radio throughout the week.
Additional language resources:
Find biographies for the master speakers included in this lesson here.
Learn more about why we use Lingít instead of Tlingit here.
Watch a video introducing Lingít sounds here.