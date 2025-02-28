Feb. 28, 2025: Taku Winds; SEAGLA; CERT Training; CBJ Pools

On this episode:
- Juneau Community Bands Taku Winds Spring Concert features former band teacher Ken Guiher playing Alexander Arutiunian’s “Concerto for Trumpet”
- SEAGLA, the Southeast Alaska LGBTQIA+ alliance, has a full slate of March events, including yoga, pride month planning, and a book & media swap
- Tlingit and Haida are offering CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training in March
- CBJ pools shares the details of the April Dimond Dash Super Spring Relay Triathlon
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.