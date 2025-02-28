KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Feb. 28, 2025: Taku Winds; SEAGLA; CERT Training; CBJ Pools

by

SEAGLA, the Southeast Alaska LGBTQIA+ alliance, has a full slate of March events, including yoga, pride month planning, and a book & media swap.

On this episode:

CERT Training Video Introduction

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Feb. 27, 2025: BRH/CCFR Mobile Response Unit; UAS new degree programs; Juneau String Ensembles

On this episode: Details on the new Mobile Response Unit partnership assisting those in behavioral health crisis; University of Alaska Southeast Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer on new degree programs; a preview of Juneau String Ensembles "Chamber Music Night."

Feb. 26, 2025: STEAM Coalition 'Curiosity Unleashed;' Juneau Senior Center; Lynn Canal Adventures; Juneau Chamber

On this episode: Juneau STEAM Coalition presents "Curiosity Unleashed" at Thunder Mountain Middle School on March 10; Juneau Senior Center shares their programs and upcoming events; Lynn Canal Adventures summer running camps are open for registration; Juneau Chamber of Commerce monthly update.

Painter Jennifer gross seated on the floor working on a painting.

Culture Rich Conversations: Black artists in Alaska

This episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association concludes the February series spotlighting Black artists in Alaska.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications