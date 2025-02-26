Ukraine invasion anniversary draws Fairbanks protest

A couple dozen Fairbanksans sang songs and rallied on a main street corner this week, in an impromptu protest marking three years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Monday crowd at Geist Road and University Avenue waved Ukrainian and American flags and carried anti-Russian banners and signs.

Women had sunflowers in their headpieces wrapped in yellow and blue ribbons over their coats.

Sveta Yamin-Pasternak says Alaskans need to take note of what’s happening in Ukraine because they have much in common.

“And I think especially it is relevant for all of us as Alaskans because we truly do share the same values with Ukraine,” Yamin-Pasternak said. “We’re also, unfortunately, currently sharing a hostile neighbor.”

She held a banner that said: “Solidarity Alaska and Ukraine, many great values, one bad neighbor in common.” Ryan Tinsley held up the other end.

“You have a full-on assault against Western democracy, led in part by Putin and his misinformation,” Tinsley said. “So, I think there is more and more in common with the fight in Ukraine, and with the West and Europe — you know, Western Europe and the U.S.”

Stacy Fritz has joined a small group on this street corner several times in the last three years. She’s hoping for peace, but she doesn’t think it will come through President Trump.

“His first effort to make peace excluded the Ukrainians. That’s the opposite of a sincere good effort to make peace,” Fritz said. “And today he refused to go along with the UN resolution condemning Russia for illegally invading Ukraine. Sure, everybody wants the war to end. There’s a simple, simple way to do that. Russia and Putin can get out of Ukraine.”

Katerina Vrebecka commented on recent statements made by Trump about Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Zelensky is offering to step down from his position if Ukraine will be part of NATO, which is showing the whole world that he’s not a dictator, but he is the true president who actually cares about his country and the true peace,” Vrebecka said.

Vrebecka is a dual citizen of the United States and the Czech Republic, which she said gives her perspective on Russian occupation.

“Because we were occupied by the Soviet Union for over 20 years, so that’s one of the reasons why I’m here — to support Ukraine, because I know how it feels,” she said. “I lived under the occupied country just for a little bit, but I know it from my parents and of course from the history.”

She joined in signing a traditional Ukrainian song that has become symbolic for resistance against Russia after it was sung on a main square in Kiev a few days after the invasion, on Feb. 24th, 2022.

Musician Paul Krejci played a small accordion.

“I am half Czech myself. My father was a Czech refugee who escaped from (the) Soviet Union,” Krejci said. “And I learned a lot about the importance of fighting for a cause.”

Krejci said music is a way to build solidarity, and show where one is standing on an issue. He feels betrayed by a major reversal of U.S policy toward Ukraine, as Trump bargains for Ukraine’s rare earth minerals. Last week, he withdrew weapons and financial support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion.

“I think many people who have grandfathers, grandparents who fought in World War II would be, just — find this revolting,” he said. “It’s traitorous, I would say. And to have someone who is the President of the United States leading this cause? It is something that is a sucker punch to those who have fought for freedom for this country since its birth.”

He started up another song, and was joined by Marianne Babij. She’s Ukrainian-American, born in Chicago after her parents fled Russian occupation 90 years ago.

“I feel, frankly, terrified and, and impotent. That’s why it was so good to sing that song and I’m still kind of choked up about it, honestly,” Babij said. “I’m here to support my ancestors and their fight for democracy.”