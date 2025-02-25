KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau’s longtime city clerk Beth McEwen is retiring from her position after nearly three decades with the city,
  • The Juneau Assembly is moving forward with a plan that would demolish most of Marie Drake building to use for parking,
  • Juneau’s tourism sector says its unsure what will happen at Mendenhall Glacier, after the firing of most of its staff, as summer season approaches,
  • Tongass Voices: Frank Henry Kaash Katasse on directing the funny, yet biting show opening at Perseverance: The Thanksgiving Play

