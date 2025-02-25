Juneau’s longtime city clerk announces her retirement

The City and Borough of Juneau’s longtime municipal clerk Beth McEwen is retiring from her position after nearly three decades with the city.

Juneau’s city clerk oversees municipal elections and public meetings and provides access to public records. McEwen announced her planned departure at the end of June at an Assembly committee meeting Monday night.

“I have formally given my letter of retirement to the city manager as of last week,” she said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed being clerk here, but there will be amazing clerks coming up behind me to take up elections in my place.”

McEwen started working at the city in 1997 as a legal secretary for the law department. She then transitioned to the clerk’s office in 2000. During her tenure, she received awards like Municipal Employee of the Year Award in 2015 and Municipal Clerk of the Year in 2023.

She helped the city navigate the pandemic, transition to a by-mail hybrid voting system and open a Juneau-based ballot processing center. With her free time, McEwen told KTOO she plans to travel.

City Manager Katie Koester said the city will begin the recruitment and hiring process for her replacement in the coming months.