Skagway’s Red Onion Saloon to continue saucy enterprise under new ownership

Skagway’s historic Red Onion Saloon is changing hands.

Oct. 10 was the final night of the season under the current owner. Patrons shared wild stories and reminisced about the old days.

Long-time Skagway resident Scott Logan recounted people bringing dogs in to have dress up contests. Donkeys, horses and chickens would visit, too.

It was the closing night for Red Onion’s 44th year, and Jan Wrentmore’s last season as the owner. She reopened the gold rush brothel as a pizza restaurant and bar more than four decades ago.

The saloon has always been a place to find love. Lara Labesky got two marriages out of it. Coincidentally, both men were named Denny.

“This is the first place I came the very first night that I arrived in Skagway,” Labesky said. “It’s been important in my life, because I met both my husbands here. And I don’t know that the story’s over yet.”

The Red Onion is famous for its entertainment.

While mud wrestling is no longer allowed, this season’s events included adult prom, a Mr. Skagway pageant and live mural painting nights by a local artist.

Bar manager Deb Potter remembers how cruise ship crew would pop in and play instruments that were left out. Beach night used to include actual sand on the floor until the janitor got too tired of the clean up.

Red Onion started Skagway’s first drag show about 20 years ago, before drag was widely accepted. The funds raised went to a specific community member in need.

“It started off as not necessarily queer focused, but just you know, community members who wanted to perform,” Potter said. “Straight men who were willing to perform in drag for the benefit of their community. And it was always just the best night of the year. And it continues to be the best night of the year, even though there’s all these other drag show events that are quite a bit more professional.”

Going back further, Potter pointed out that when Wrentmore opened the Red Onion in 1980, there weren’t many female business owners, and none who owned a bar.

“And she took a lot of flak for it,” Potter said. “And she just created this amazing place that is so dear, not only to people who are here in Skagway, but to tens of millions. I’m so proud of Jan for doing this. And I also really look forward to seeing what Tracy, who is also another independent businesswoman, what she’s going to be able to do with it.”

Tracy LaBarge is the new owner who lives in Juneau. She also owns Tracy’s King Crab Shack. But once upon a time, she frequented the Red Onion and worked Skagway’s popcorn wagon as a second job. She first came to Skagway in 1992. She says owning the Red Onion is a dream come true.

As the new proprietor, LaBarge addressed some major concerns held by many Skagwegians, such as whether she believes in the Red Onion ghost, Lydia,

“Heck yeah, and I’m hoping to meet her,” LaBarge said.

She also said she hopes the bed pans lining the wall will stay.

The festivities went late into the night, with both the old and new owners present. As a party favor, many left the saloon with an uncut red onion.