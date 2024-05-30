Culture Rich Conversations “A Summer of Fun with Juneau’s Black Community”

KTOO

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle is catching up with Lance Mitchell regarding The Supremes and their upcoming August concert as well as filling us in on all the events happening this summer with Alaska’s Black Community.  As summer approaches, a vibrant array of events awaits us! From Juneteenth celebrations to electrifying performances by the Supremes, Christina Michelle provides a captivating preview of what Alaska’s Black Community has in store for the coming months.

Culture Rich Conversations is a production of KTOO in partnership with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau. Natasha Boozer produced today’s show with assistance from Al Wilson and Cheryl Snyder.

