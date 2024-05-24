Juneau Afternoon: June events including Symphony POPS, Juneau Fine Arts Camp, Cancer Connection’s Celebration Walk, and the Dolly Dash Fun Run

On today’s program:
- The Juneau Symphony’s upcoming summer concert – “BOOM”
- The Dolly Dash Family Fun Run supporting the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program via SEA-AEYC
- Information on National Cancer Survivors Day from Cancer Connection
- A preview of Theater Alaska’s upcoming educational camps in partnership with the Juneau Fine Arts Camp
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.