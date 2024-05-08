Legislature rejects Dunleavy appointees to state school board and commercial fishing agency

The Alaska Legislature shot down one of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s nominees to the state Board of Education and Early Development on Tuesday. Members of the House and Senate objected to what they said were ethics violations by Bob Griffin, who has sat on the state board for five years.

The 21-39 bipartisan vote came during a joint session set aside for votes on Dunleavy’s appointees to his cabinet and various boards and commissions. Sen. Löki Tobin, D-Anchorage and the chair of the Senate Education Committee, accused Griffin of repeatedly overstepping his authority and pushing for the use of public funds for private schooling.

Tobin pointed in particular to Griffin’s meetings with lawmakers urging them not to override Dunleavy’s veto of an education funding and reform bill earlier this year. Griffin confirmed in a Senate Education Committee hearing that he had urged lawmakers not to override the veto.

“It is clear he did not exercise sound judgment, and he should have known better,” Tobin said. “He’s been on the state board for five years. “

Rep. Kevin McCabe, R-Big Lake, was one of several Republicans who stood up to support Griffin’s nomination.

“We all make mistakes, as he made mistakes in the way he presented himself or the things he said,” McCabe said. “I mean, when somebody says they’re coming to lobby me, does that mean they have to be a lobbyist? Or does it mean they’re just coming to convince me? “

Some lawmakers also objected to another state Board of Education nominee, Barbara Tyndall. Tobin said Tyndall’s long history teaching at a North Pole Christian school made her better suited for the board of a private school than the state board overseeing public schools. Rep. CJ McCormick, D-Bethel, said he was concerned about Tyndall’s opposition to a 2021 bill that would have expanded mental health care in public schools.

But others, including Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole, said Tyndall was a dedicated teacher who has devoted her life to helping students, and her nomination was confirmed 34-26.

The state education department did not respond to emails seeking comment from board members.

Lawmakers also rejected Dunleavy’s appointment of ad consultant and talk show host Mike Porcaro to the Alaska Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission in a 30-30 tie vote.

Porcaro testified in a Senate Resources Committee hearing last month that he had no experience in commercial fishing but had extensive expertise in communication and management. Rep. Sarah Vance, R-Homer, said that while she initially opposed Porcaro’s appointment, she’d been impressed with his work in the role so far. Opponents of the appointment, including the House minority coalition and much of the bipartisan Senate majority, did not speak to their reasoning.

Lawmakers also rejected a nominee to the Alaska Workers’ Compensation Board, Mark Sayampanathan, by a 16-44 vote.

McCabe said Sayampanathan had falsely claimed that McCabe supported a business proposal of his on public land. And Rep. Zack Fields, D-Anchorage, provided emails in which he said Sayampanathan made “intemperate” comments about members of the Anchorage Assembly. Sayampanathan referred questions sent via email to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, which did not immediately respond.

Lawmakers also narrowly approved the nomination of attorney Emily Jackson-Hall to the board of the Alaska Labor Relations Agency, in a 35-25 vote. Rep. Zack Fields, D-Anchorage, said Jackson-Hall’s history as a labor negotiator on the side of management made her a poor fit for a public seat on the board.

Most of Dunleavy’s other nominees, including Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Catherine Muñoz and Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Emma Pokon, were confirmed by wide margins.