Newscast – Wednesday, April 17, 2024

In this newscast:
- Wrangell’s Nolan Center hosted a screening of Blue Ticket on Monday. It’s a film of a play that KTOO documented back in 2019. The play’s author, Maureen Longworth, documented how gay men in Juneau were exiled from the city in the 1960s.
- The Alaska Native Birthworkers Community is a collective of Indigenous midwives and doulas who work with Indigenous mothers during pregnancy, birth and pregnancy loss. They aim to make the birth experience easier for mothers, including those living in rural Alaska.