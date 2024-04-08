KTOO

Aleutians | Wildlife

A humpback whale is free after days-long entanglement in Unalaska’s Iliuliuk Bay

by

The entangled whale was first reported on Monday evening in Iliuliuk Bay. (Sofia Stuart-Rasi/KUCB)

A humpback whale is now free in Unalaska after being tied up for at least four days. The entangled whale was first reported on Monday evening in Iliuliuk Bay.

Officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game were able to free the whale Friday morning. The team included Ed Lyman, a large whale entanglement response coordinator from Hawaii, and Sadie Wright, a biologist from Juneau. They both flew into Dutch Harbor Thursday morning and worked on detangling the whale until late Thursday afternoon. They resumed work the following morning at sunrise and freed the whale around 10 a.m. The whale swam out of the bay and into the Bering Sea.

Julie Fair, a spokesperson for NOAA, said additional information about the rescue will be provided later.

During the entanglement process, U.S. Coast Guard personnel were present on a nearby boat, and officials used a drone during the operation.

KUCB - Unalaska

KUCB is our partner station in Unalaska. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Most animals don't go through menopause. So why do these whales?

Across the animal kingdom, menopause is something of an evolutionary blip. We humans are one of the few animals to experience it.

Study reveals 30% decline in Alaska humpbacks in last decade

The study found that almost 7,000 North Pacific humpbacks went missing between 2012 and 2021 — a 20% population drop-off like due to the record-setting marine heatwave known as “the blob.”

Study tracks calls used by endangered Alaska belugas — and human-made noise in their habitat

The animals contend with sustained noise from commercial shipping, raising questions about future regulation.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications