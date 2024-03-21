Juneau’s Forget-Me-Not Manor gets $2M to build more housing for vulnerable residents

A facility in Juneau that offers permanent housing for people who are experiencing homelessness is slated to receive $2 million in federal funding to expand its reach.

Mariya Lovishchuk is the executive director of the Glory Hall, which runs the facility in Lemon Creek. She said the money was the final piece in the puzzle they needed to pay for a new phase of construction that will add 28 new units at Forget-Me-Not Manor, bringing the total number of units to 92.

“This was the missing piece. And now we can start construction and so yeah, we are rolling along full speed ahead,” she said. “We’re just so grateful. And I’m so happy that this is moving forward.”

The money was included in a $459 billion pending bill approved by Congress and signed by the president earlier this month.

Among its pages are hundreds of projects for Alaska that U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski requested, through a process that used to be known as earmarking. It’s now called “congressionally directed spending.”

Forget-Me-Not-Manor serves people experiencing homelessness who also live with a disability or chronic health issues condition. Along with offering permanent supportive housing, it has physical, behavioral and addiction treatment services on-site.

Lovishchuk said creating low-barrier housing options that are tied to onsite medical services is a crucial step in addressing the root causes of homelessness.

“Juneau is in the middle of a housing crisis. And so what this will mean is that there’ll be 28 more homes for people who really need them the most,” she said.

Research from the University of Alaska Anchorage School of Social Work found that people who moved into Forget-Me-Not Manor had fewer emergency room visits and police encounters. They also reported better physical and mental health.

Now with the funding secured, Lovishchuk said they plan to begin construction as soon as late April.

Other projects in Juneau will receive funds as well, including nearly $100,000 to AWARE — Juneau’s domestic violence support organization — for facility and safety improvements at the shelter. The City and Borough Juneau will get $2 million to upgrade its first responder radio system.

In a statement, Murkowski said the funding is much needed.

“Juneau is getting critical investments that will improve public safety in our state’s capital,” she said.

Projects in other Southeast Alaska communities — like Gustavus, Pelican and Angoon — also received millions of dollars that Murkowski requested.

Many of the projects were on Rep. Mary Peltola’s request list, too. Sen. Dan Sullivan doesn’t make requests for congressionally directed spending.