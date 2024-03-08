Juneau Afternoon: The SEARHC ROAR Women’s Conference offers holistic well-being for Alaska women

On today’s program:
- A look ahead to Mudrooms, “Stars Aligned,” the final storytelling event of the season
- SEARHC’s ROAR 2024: Women’s Symposium happening Friday and Saturday, March 22 and 23
- Non-profit Rainforest Yoga on an upcoming workshop with Djuna Devereaux
- The Statewide competition Poetry Out Loud 2024 is happening in Juneau on Monday, March 11
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.