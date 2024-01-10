Freezing temperatures, wind chill coming to Southeast this week

People in Southeast should brace for high winds and extreme low temperatures through the end of the week.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for downtown Juneau and Douglas through tomorrow Thursday afternoon, and a special weather advisory warns of extreme low temperatures and wind chill across the region.

Temperatures are expected to start dropping rapidly Wednesday night and will continue to get colder through at least Friday morning.

Lows will be in the teens for most of the Panhandle. At higher elevations along the Haines and Klondike Highways, temperatures could reach 10 degrees below zero.

Increasing confidence of mountain wave activity has prompted a High Wind Warning for downtown Juneau and Douglas. Take a few moments to ensure objects are secure for this evening! #akwx pic.twitter.com/7oNQVPp2jj — NWS Juneau (@NWSJuneau) January 10, 2024

The strong winds will push temperatures even lower, especially in downtown Juneau and Douglas, where wind speeds could reach 25-30 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph.

Boats or loose property that might blow around should be secured. And residents should take precautions to prevent pipes from freezing or bursting.