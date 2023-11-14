Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

In this newscast:
- Climate change is here, and it threatens the health, livelihoods and cultural practices of Alaskans across the state. That’s the prevailing message of a new federal report out today,
- A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crashed around 10:40 p.m. last night on Read Island in Farragut Bay, about 22 miles northwest of Petersburg. There were four crew members aboard, and all survived,
- European green crabs haven’t made it to Sitka – not yet, anyway. During the Alaska Invasive Species Partnership workshop Thursday in Sitka, experts from around coastal Alaska spoke about current strategies to fight these invasive crabs
- Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom announced today that she’s running for Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, challenging Congresswoman Mary Peltola