KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

by

In this newscast:

  •  Climate change is here, and it threatens the health, livelihoods and cultural practices of Alaskans across the state. That’s the prevailing message of a new federal report out today,
  • A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crashed around 10:40 p.m. last night on Read Island in Farragut Bay, about 22 miles northwest of Petersburg. There were four crew members aboard, and all survived,
  • European green crabs haven’t made it to Sitka – not yet, anyway. During the Alaska Invasive Species Partnership workshop Thursday in Sitka, experts from around coastal Alaska spoke about current strategies to fight these invasive crabs
  • Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom announced today that she’s running for Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, challenging Congresswoman Mary Peltola

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications