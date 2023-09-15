Juneau short-term rental operators must register with city by Oct. 8

The City and Borough of Juneau’s short-term rental registration form is now available online.

Rental operators must register by Oct. 8 or face a $25 fine per day.

The form asks for an operator’s Alaska business license number and city sales tax account number, along with the rental’s location and capacity. Operators can fill out the form online, or print it out and submit it by mail or in person. Property managers can register on behalf of their clients, but owners are still ultimately responsible for the registration.

The city considers short-term rentals to be less than 30 consecutive days. There is no fee to register a rental with the city. Registrations will renew annually.

The Juneau Assembly approved the program in July. City leaders say it will help ensure operators are paying sales tax and provide data on the growing short-term rental market.

Short-term rentals are subject to both the city’s 5% sales tax and 9% hotel tax.