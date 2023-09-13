Incoming storms will bring risk of flooding, landslides in Juneau

Heavy rainstorms beginning Wednesday night may trigger flooding and landslides for some neighborhoods around Juneau. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from Thursday morning through Friday morning.

NWS Meteorologist Andrew Park said that communities across the panhandle, including Sitka, Petersburg and Juneau, should expect 2 to 4 inches, with the heaviest showers coming Thursday afternoon.

“This atmospheric river is going to push multiple rounds of precipitation from now through Saturday,” Park said.

Park said that kind of rainfall typically happens every two to five years, and it’s enough to raise water levels in small creeks and streams. In Juneau, neighborhoods around Lemon Creek, Montana Creek and Jordan Creek should be wary of minor flooding on roads and low-lying areas.

The rainfall is unlikely to cause flooding for the Mendenhall River.

Park said heavy rains could also trigger small, isolated landslides in neighborhoods with steep terrain across Sitka, Kake and Juneau.

Park said the weather service does not have a formal warning system for landslide events, but people in those neighborhoods should keep a close eye on further communications from the city.

Mariners should also be wary, as the storms will bring strong, gale force winds to areas like Icy Strait and Hawk Inlet.

“Before you get on the water, check the current conditions and check the forecast,” Park said.

Though the heaviest rainfall is expected to subside by early Friday, showers will continue through the weekend.