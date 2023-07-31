KTOO

Juneau | Public Safety

17-year-old boy dies while swimming near Treadwell Trail on Douglas Island

by

The Treadwell Ditch Trail on Douglas Island, pictured here on April 29, 2019, runs a gently sloped 14 miles from near Eaglecrest Ski Area into Douglas. Miners first cut the ditch and trail in the 1880s to supply water and power to the now flooded Treadwell Mine in Douglas.
The Treadwell Ditch Trail on Douglas Island, pictured here on April 29, 2019. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

A 17-year-old boy died Saturday at the Glory Hole off the Treadwell Trail system on Douglas Island. 

According to a news release from the Juneau Police Department, the boy — who has not been identified — was with two friends when he jumped into the water and did not return to shore. 

The friends said the boy surfaced briefly after diving but didn’t come back up. One of the friends called 911 around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Juneau Police, Capital City Fire and Rescue and Juneau Mountain Rescue responded but did not find the boy. Alaska State Troopers took over the search and found his body on Sunday. 

Troopers spokesperson John Dougherty said the boy likely drowned, but the State Medical Examiner’s office would determine cause of death.

Officials say the area the boy jumped from was “steep, treacherous, and difficult to move through.” 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Yvonne Krumrey

Local News Reporter, KTOO

Juneau is built on hidden and assumed layers of power and access, influencing how we interact with identity, with the law and with each other. I bring you stories of the gaps in access to power, and those who are working to close those gaps.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications