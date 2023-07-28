KTOO

Energy & Mining | North Slope

State appeals federal court ruling that allows ConocoPhillips to keep Willow drilling data secret

by

An exploration site at ConocoPhillips’ Willow prospect is seen from the air in the 2019 winter season. (Photo by Judy Patrick/provided by ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc.)

The Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is appealing the decision of a federal judge who ruled in March that ConocoPhillips, a major North Slope oil producer, may keep some drilling data secret.

According to a filing dated Wednesday, the commission is appealing the decision by U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In March, Gleason determined that a federal law preempts a state law that requires North Slope companies to make data publicly available.

The state’s goal was to encourage drilling on the North Slope, but Gleason determined that the state law should be overridden by federal rules because the relevant data comes from five oil wells in the federally owned National Petroleum Reserve.

ConocoPhillips Alaska is developing part of the reserve under its Willow Project, which is also the subject of separate litigation.

Gleason determined that the Willow data should be released only after ConocoPhillips’ leases with the federal government expire.

ConocoPhillips filed a lawsuit against the commission last year after unsuccessfully asking the state to extend the privacy period.

As of Thursday morning, the state’s appeal had not been processed by the 9th Circuit, and no additional documents had been posted online.

This story originally appeared in the Alaska Beacon and is republished here with permission.

Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Andrew Kitchenman for questions: info@alaskabeacon.com. Follow Alaska Beacon on Facebook and Twitter.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Alaska leaders petition the US Supreme Court for reversal of EPA ban on Pebble Mine

The Dunleavy administration is bypassing lower courts in its attempt to overturn a decision barring permitting of the controversial copper and gold mine.

No new nuclear facilities along vulnerable coasts, Alaska regulators say

You can build a small nuclear reactor in Alaska, but not within 2,700 feet of a house.

Department of Defense, citing critical mineral needs, boosts Nome-area graphite mining project

The award is to go to Graphite One Inc., a Vancouver-based company seeking to develop a mine about 37 miles north of Nome, the department said on Monday.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications