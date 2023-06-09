KTOO

Arts & Culture | Northwest

Nome brothers take home $500k for winning ‘Race to Survive: Alaska’

by

The first-season finale of “Race to Survive: Alaska” was broadcast Monday, June 5 at the Katirvik Cultural Center in Nome. (Ava White/KNOM)

Nome residents and brothers Oliver and Wilson Hoogendorn, competing as the AK Boys on USA Network’s “Race to Survive: Alaska” TV series, took home the championship on Monday during a watch party in front of a packed hometown audience.

The series finale was viewed by more than 100 attendees at the Katirvik Cultural Center.

After showcasing their win, which includes a $500,000 cash prize, in front of the standing-room-only crowd, they said this is what was most challenging.

“Probably starving for like 50 days,” the pair said. “One hundred percent.”

The first season of Race to Survive: Alaska aired starting in March of this year and showcased eight teams embarking on a competition to survive the Alaskan wilderness. The brothers competed over the summer across the 50-day survival course, becoming the first winners of the show.

The eight teams of two competed in six races over 100 miles of wilderness in rough and rural Alaska.

The brothers faced treacherous terrain and weather, but persevered and brought the win home to Nome. They said they needed each other more than anything else during the competition.

“I think with any other partner, wouldn’t have gone as well, so I’m glad we had each other,” Oliver said.

“If I didn’t have my brother as a partner, we probably wouldn’t have won,” Wilson said.

The teams were only allowed to use what they could carry on their backs and used their wildland skills to make it through each race.

With their winnings, the pair say they plan to give back to the Nome community, and they thanked numerous family members, friends and supporters after the airing of the episode.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Ketchikan’s tribe holds awakening and launch for X’oots kuye’ik canoe

Tribal members and Ketchikan residents gathered to awaken and launch a canoe designed by a late master carver and artist who called Ketchikan one of his homes.

Hawaiian voyaging canoe’s latest journey starts in Alaska: ‘The ocean is what connects us’

The journey that sets out from Juneau next week is called Moananuiākea, and the crew's goal is to learn about land stewardship and unity from Indigenous communities throughout the Pacific Ocean.

Juneau writer Vera Starbard weighs in on Writers Guild strike

Starbard says that right now, "the studios are still just not even willing to talk."

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications