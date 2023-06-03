3 found dead on boat anchored off Sandy Beach in Juneau

Juneau police say three people were found dead on the Dusky Rock, a boat that had been anchored off Sandy Beach this past week. The first body was found on Wednesday afternoon; the other two were found on Friday evening.

In a news release, police said there were no immediate signs of foul play.

Police say a woman called on Wednesday afternoon to report that she had found Curtis Edwin Anderson, 51, dead on the Dusky Rock.

Then on Friday, the release says a man called police after going over to the Dusky Rock to check on a howling dog. Two women were found dead on the boat: a 28-year old woman and the 34-year-old woman who had found Anderson on Wednesday.

Police have not yet identified the women but said they were both Juneau residents.

According to the release, the boat was towed to Aurora Harbor, where Capital City Fire and Rescue checked the boat and did not find any harmful fumes.

The release said the deaths may be related to drug use but did not give details. As of Saturday afternoon, the police and fire departments could not be reached for comment.

The bodies of Anderson and the two unidentified women will be sent to the Alaska Medical Examiner’s Office to be autopsied.

This is a developing story.