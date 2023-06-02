KTOO

Federal Government

Sullivan votes against lifting debt ceiling, saying the bill didn’t have enough money for military

by

Sen. Dan Sullivan in Anchorage in July 2021. (Photo by Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

The U.S. Senate passed a bill to avoid defaulting on the federal debt Thursday night, on a 63-36 vote. But it stalled for a few hours when a group of senators, including Alaska’s Dan Sullivan, argued the bipartisan agreement doesn’t spend enough on the military.

Sullivan said these are dangerous times.

“Authoritarian dictators with immense appetite for conquests are on the march. And yet, what does this budget agreement do? It cuts defense spending significantly,” he said from the Senate floor.

The agreement increases next year’s defense spending by 3.3%, which is below the level of inflation.

Sullivan was in a group of six Republican senators who took to the Senate floor Thursday to argue the defense spending level was too low. Sullivan tried to amend the bill by moving $18 billion in funding from the Internal Revenue Service to the Pentagon.

“The choice is clear,” he said just before the vote on his amendment. “More Navy ships, soldiers and Marines to protect America, or more IRS agents to harass Americans?”

The amendment needed 60 votes to pass. It got 49.

The compromise bill already cuts into the funding boost Congress gave the IRS last year. The Biden administration and Senate Democrats say the agency needs the money to modernize and crack down on wealthy tax cheats.

Sullivan voted against the final bill, citing the level of military funding. Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted for it.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Peltola supports debt ceiling agreement

Peltola said the deal is preferable to a government shutdown.

Biden and McCarthy reach a deal to avoid default. Here's what's in it

Many lawmakers are waiting until they review the text to make a decision on whether to support it.

""

Alaska’s heavy dependence on federal dollars could mean big impacts from debt default

Alaska depends heavily on federal dollars — perhaps more so than any other state.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications