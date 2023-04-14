KTOO

On trip to Ukraine, Murkowski calls aid ‘worth every penny’

Screenshot from YouTube video posted by Sen. Joe Manchin.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv his week and said she’s more determined than ever to provide assistance to help that country defend itself from Russia.

“The United States’ commitment is an investment. It’s an investment in the democracy of the free world,” she said, standing in view of St. Michael’s Monastery, named for the patron saint of the Ukrainian capital, as shown on a video distributed by her office.

Murkowski traveled to Ukraine and Poland as part of a bipartisan delegation that also included Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz. Murkowski, a member of the Defense Subcommittee on Appropriations, said she was there in part on an oversight mission.

The U.S. has given more than $35 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February of 2022.

“What we have put forward into this fight to support Ukraine is worth every penny,” she said.

