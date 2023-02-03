Friday, Feb 3: Gold Street Music, Juneau Artists Gallery, Juneau Community Foundation, and Aurora Strings

In June of 2022, Aurora Strings had the opportunity to go to New York City and perform on stage at Carnegie Hall. When they came on Juneau Afternoon last May, they were full of anticipation about the event. Today, we’ll get to hear the stories about their experience, as well as an in-studio performance. Host Andy Kline interviews members of the ensemble as well as their mentors on the show this afternoon.

Also today, we’ll hear from this month’s featured artist at the Juneau Artists Gallery: Dorolyn Alper. The Juneau Community Foundation joins us to discuss their work with the Juneau Nonprofit Housing Development Council , and Riley Woodford will stop by to share details of this Saturday’s Gold Street Concert.

Guests: