Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly approved a list of tourism industry policy objectives Tuesday. They outline the city’s goals for negotiating with cruise ship companies,
- There are about a dozen Chilkat weavers in Juneau this week. They’re working five or more hours a day, trying to finish up intricate child-sized robes,
- Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s going to pursue legal action against the Environmental Protection Agency’s veto of the Pebble mine,
- Governor Dunleavy repeated his goal to make Alaska the “most pro-life state in the country” on Talk of Alaska today