Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

In this newscast:
- A young climate activist from Ketchikan was named to Forbes “30 Under 30” list,
- An elementary school in Petersburg has temporarily canceled its after-school recess due to staffing shortages,
- Bethel Winter House is the area’s only low-barrier emergency shelter, and it may have to close early
