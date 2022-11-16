Nov. 16, 2022: “Americans and the Holocaust” on display at the Valley Library

On November 1, Juneau Public Libraries opened the travelling exhibit “Americans and the Holocaust.” The show questions motives and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to war, Nazism, and genocide. It will be on display until December 20, and accompanied by a series of talks from Alaskans about local connections and responses to the Holocaust. On today’s show, Andi Hirsh will talk with host Sheli DeLaney about the meaning and importance of bringing this exhibit to Juneau.

Also on today’s show, we’ll hear about the new production by Theater in the Rough, opening this weekend. The Southeast Alaska Food Bank will be here to promote their holiday food drive, and members of the high school swim teams will tell us about their annual Christmas Tree sale and fundraiser.

Guests: