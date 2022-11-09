Nov. 9, 2022: “Waging Peace in Vietnam” exhibit opens at UAS

This Friday, November 11, is Veteran’s Day and a new exhibit opening at the University of Alaska Southeast (UAS) Egan Library shines a spotlight on the acts of resistance that helped bring the U.S. government’s war on Viet Nam to an end. “Waging Peace In Vietnam: The Story of U.S. Soldiers and Veterans Who Opposed the War” shares the history of individual and collective action against the war, such as peace marches, strikes, arrests, stockade revolts, mutinies and other actions by rank-and-file military personnel and returning veterans.

The exhibit will be on display from November 11-December 15, and the opening will be accompanied by a screening of the film “Hunting in Wartime” and keynote address by Susan Schnall, former Navy lieutenant and President of the national board of Veterans for Peace. DAvid Noon sits down with host Sheli DeLaney to discuss the importance of “Waging Peace in Vietnam,” as well as the rich selection of on-campus events related to the exhibit.

Also on the show, we’ll hear from the Juneau Community Foundation about Philanthropy Day, Trail Mix will be on to talk about their annual fundraiser, and the Juneau Audubon Society shares details of its next program: The Healing, Medicinal, and Spiritual Properties of Native Plants in Southeast Alaska.

Guests: