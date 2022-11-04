Juneau has a cold, dry weekend ahead

Saturday and Sunday aren’t expected to get above freezing, and that’s unusual for this time of year.

According to Brian Caffrey with the National Weather Service in Juneau, high pressure systems like the one headed into the region this weekend typically come in mid-winter.

“It’s not unusual for Southeast Alaska to see these cold temperatures. It’s just usually in January or February when we typically have snow on the ground,” he said.

The front is coming from the north, and could bring 30 to 40 mph winds.

“We just have an unusually strong high pressure building over Interior Alaska and Yukon, which is pushing the Arctic air through the region,” Caffrey said.

Lows may be between 14 and 17 degrees, and highs may be 25 to 27 degrees, but no rain or snow is in the forecast.

Caffrey recommends making sure household pipes are insulated to prevent bursting, and says there may be some slick roads with the low temperatures.