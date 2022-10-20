Thursday, October 20, 2022: Alaska’s Midterm Elections From The Black Perspective

There is a lot at stake in the upcoming mid-term election. On this week’s Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, we’ll explore the issues that has Black voters most inspired to get out and vote, voter suppression, and efforts to increase the number of Black Alaskans who cast their ballot. Christina Michelle Patterson hosts this week’s conversation.

Guests:

Edward Wesley , Alaska Black Voters Association

, Alaska Black Voters Association Cal Williams, Alaska Black Caucus

Producer:

Natasha Boozer, Juneau’s Black Awareness Association

Host: