KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy requests a federal disaster declaration for the storm that hit western Alaska
  • Nome works on cleaning up its infrastructure after the storm
  • The Alaska Constitutional Convention’s last living delegate explains why he opposes a new constitutional convention
  • Juneau planning officials plan to host a informational meeting about the city’s affordable housing fund
  • State health official relax expand eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine to anyone who believes they are at increased risk for infection

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications