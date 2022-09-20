Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy requests a federal disaster declaration for the storm that hit western Alaska
- Nome works on cleaning up its infrastructure after the storm
- The Alaska Constitutional Convention’s last living delegate explains why he opposes a new constitutional convention
- Juneau planning officials plan to host a informational meeting about the city’s affordable housing fund
- State health official relax expand eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine to anyone who believes they are at increased risk for infection