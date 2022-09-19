KTOO

How you can donate to help Western Alaska storm relief

by

A bulldozer sitting in a few feet of water with a flooded house in the background
Flooding in Newtok on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Lucinta Ivon)

Many Alaskans have asked how to help in the aftermath of this weekend’s historic storm that devastated numerous Western Alaska communities.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said that the best way for Alaskans to help is by donating money to reputable charity organizations like the Red Cross of Alaskathe Salvation Army’s Alaska Division and the Alaska Community Foundation.

Dunleavy on Monday said the Red Cross has designated the storm a “level four disaster” allowing it to fundraise directly for the recovery effort. Alaskans can text REDCROSS to 90999 or donate online and select “your local chapter” to make sure the donation stays in Alaska. About 50 Red Cross members are deploying to Alaska, according to the governor.

The Alaska Community Foundation has also set up a Western Alaska Disaster Recovery Fund at alaskacf.org. The nonprofit says the donations will support ongoing efforts to rebuild in the many communities impacted by the storm. It also says, thanks to the Rasmuson Foundation, 100% of donations will go directly to the relief efforts.

The World Central Kitchen is responding to the storm, too, and is taking contributions. The organization has already sent a planeload of supplies to the region.

Bryan Fisher, director of the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said this weekend that money donations are better than donating items at this point.

“At this time, we don’t need stuff and things. We will work on that, and when we have specific requests, we will share that with the public to make sure we’re all helping our neighbors,” he said. “But at this point, the most important thing to do would be to support those organizations because they’re out there right now.”

If you know of another charitable organization working to help Alaskans after last weekend’s storm, email reporter Chris Klint at cklint@alaskapublic.org and we’ll add it to this list.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

