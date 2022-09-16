KTOO

Juneau | Transportation

Transportation officials to share locations for a possible second Juneau-Douglas crossing

by

A map of the project area for a possible second crossing between Juneau and Douglas Island. (Image courtesy of Alaska Department of Transportation and DOWL)

There’s been talk of a possible second crossing between Juneau and Douglas Island for decades. Now, local and state transportation officials are ready to share early ideas for potential locations for the crossing.

“It’s not on our website yet, but we will have that at our listening sessions,” said Marie Heidemann, the project’s manager for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. “We’ve got a lot of locations, and we are developing screening criteria, which we will be applying.”

There are two listening sessions scheduled for Saturday. One is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eaglecrest Ski Area during the Discover Eaglecrest event. The other is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Safeway in the Mendenhall Valley.

These listening sessions are part of a transportation study that the City and Borough of Juneau partnered with the state to work on. The study is just one step on a long path toward securing federal funding for a potential project.

With this particular type of study, public participation is supposed to guide transportation officials’ decisions at several early stages of developing the concept. Public meetings and open houses began in April, with transportation officials sharing traffic and planning information about the area as it is now, and soliciting comments about why a second crossing may be needed.

Now they’re ready to share potential locations and get more feedback.

“We’ll take all comments,” Heidemann said. “And it’s always helpful to hear how people view impacts of a north crossing, both benefits and concerns. For the upcoming work on the study, we will be analyzing different locations. So comments related to which crossing locations would be most beneficial to support travel patterns would be useful to us.”

Comments can also be emailed to JDNorthCrossing@dowl.com.

More meetings will be scheduled over the fall and winter to refine the ideas and narrow down the options. The study, which is budgeted to cost up to $2 million, is scheduled to be complete next spring.

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

Read next

Egan-Yandukin intersection recommended alternative

DOT seeks study for second Gastineau Channel crossing, publishes draft on Fred Meyer intersection

The draft study on options for improving the Fred Meyer intersection is open for public comment until June 16.

Juneau and DOT take early step toward second Douglas Island crossing

A second crossing would make new port facilities possible in West Douglas, which could resolve tight squeezes like this one under the Douglas Bridge.

The Douglas Bridge as seen from the 1600 block of Evergreen Avenue, Juneau. The Juneau area experienced highs in the 60s on Thursday, May 17, 2018. The National Weather Service forecast a partially cloudy Saturday and rain was possible late Sunday. (Photo courtesy Tripp J Crouse)

Juneau commits $250,000 for new Douglas crossing

Voters soundly rejected a previous proposal for a second crossing linking Douglas Island and the mainland in 2010.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications