KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • Mary Peltola finishes her first full day as a member of Congress with a seat on the House Natural Resources Committee
  • A monster storm is forecast to bring flooding and damaging winds to a huge swath of western Alaska
  • Local and state transportation officials will share potential locations for a a second crossing between Douglas and the rest of Juneau on Saturday
  • A daughter  shares memories of longtime Juneau domestic violence worker Joanne Hansen, who died earlier this month

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications