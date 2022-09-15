Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

In this newscast:
- Mary Peltola finishes her first full day as a member of Congress with a seat on the House Natural Resources Committee
- A monster storm is forecast to bring flooding and damaging winds to a huge swath of western Alaska
- Local and state transportation officials will share potential locations for a a second crossing between Douglas and the rest of Juneau on Saturday
- A daughter shares memories of longtime Juneau domestic violence worker Joanne Hansen, who died earlier this month