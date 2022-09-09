As summer fades and fall begins, Juneau’s favorite evening pastimes return in full force.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, a preview of Mudrooms’ new season of storytelling – seven true tales, told in seven minutes on the second Tuesday of each month, from September to April.

Also on this program:

Evening at Egan presentations get underway this Friday at the University of Alaska Southeast, featuring thinkers and doers who lecture on the arts and sciences.

49 Writers launches a new series of podcasts.

Why Harlequin ducks are considered Juneau’s high fashion birds especially the males, who are dressed for drama.

