KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

UAS Campus Kick-Off on Friday.

Air date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 — Juneau Police: The role of school resource officers. UAS Campus Kick-Off on Friday. Cancer Connection, working to beat the odds.

Guests: Dash Hillgartner UAS Director of Admissions. President, UAS Student Activity Board.
UAS invites community groups to set up booths at its Campus Kick-Off, to help students get the most out of what the community has to offer (Photo courtesy of UAS).

Fun, food and community connections — all part of the University of Alaska Southeast’s annual Campus Kick-Off.

 

Air date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications