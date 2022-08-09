Newscast – Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

In this newscast:
- A cruise ship crew member is presumed dead after going overboard in Juneau waters
- Federal officials say potentially billions of dollars are headed to Alaska for broadband internet access
- the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. posts negative investment returns for the last fiscal year for the first time in a decade
- small businesses in Southeast Alaska compete for Pathway to Prosperity grants
- Anchorage’s health director resigns after being confronted with evidence showing he vastly overstated his educational credentials and military background