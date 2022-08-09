KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • A cruise ship crew member is presumed dead after going overboard in Juneau waters
  • Federal officials say potentially billions of dollars are headed to Alaska for broadband internet access
  • the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. posts negative investment returns for the last fiscal year for the first time in a decade
  • small businesses in Southeast Alaska compete for Pathway to Prosperity grants
  • Anchorage’s health director resigns after being confronted with evidence showing he vastly overstated his educational credentials and military background

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

